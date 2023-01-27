Throwback: When Masaba Gupta Recalled The 'Regret Of Her Life' That Involves Her Father Vivian Richards

Veteran
actress
Neena
Gupta's
love
story
with
West
Indian
cricketer
Vivian
Richards
is
known
to
all.
She
fell
in
love
with
him
but
knew
that
her
relationship
with
him
was
not
possible
because
he
was
already
married.
Despite
this,
they
remained
in
a
relationship
for
several
years;
however,
after
learning
she
was
pregnant,
Neena
decided
to
give
birth
to
the
child
and
has
since
bravely
raised
her
daughter
Masaba
Gupta.
And
now,
one
of
the
most
talented
and
leading
fashion
designers
in
the
country,
Masaba
Gupta,
has
entered
a
new
chapter
of
her
life
as
she
got
married
to
her
actor
boyfriend,
Satyadeep
Misra,
in
an
intimate
wedding.
The
designer
has
often
opened
up
about
her
father,
Vivian
Richards,
and
how
she
wishes
she
had
spent
her
life
with
him.
But
do
you
know
that
she
once
spoke
about
her
life's
biggest
regret,
which
included
her
daddy
Vivian?
WHEN
MASABA
GUPTA
OPENED
UP
ABOUT
HER
LIFE'S
REGRET
Masaba
Gupta
took
to
Instagram
on
December
23,
2021,
and
shared
an
old
photograph
of
Vivian
Rchards
from
his
cricket
days,
along
with
a
heartfelt
note.
In
her
note,
Masaba
wrote
about
the
biggest
regret
of
her
life
involving
her
cricketer
father,
which
also
has
a
link
with
the
famous
1983
World
Cup.
Masaba
Gupta
Wedding:
Who
Is
Satyadeep
Misra?
All
About
The
Actor
Who’s
Now
Married
To
Neena
Gupta’s
Daughter
Revealing
that
she
was
born
six
years
after
the
world
cup
in
1989,
and
that
is
the
reason
why
she
couldn't
witness
the
iconic
moment
of
her
dad.
Let
us
remind
you
that
the
West
Indies
and
India
were
in
the
finals,
and
India
had
won
the
trophy
for
the
first
time.After
watching
the
trailer
of
Ranveer
Singh's
film
83,
which
is
based
on
the
1983
World
Cup,
Masaba
spoke
about
her
regret
and
excitement.
Her
note
read,
"My
greatest
regret
in
life
is
not
ever
watching
my
dad
play
in
a
stadium--I
was
way
too
young.
I
always
say
I
was
born
6
years
too
late.
I
didn't
get
to
watch
this
iconic
match
with
my
dad
on
one
side
and
my
country
on
the
other.
#83TheFilm
trailer
is
giving
me
goosebumps
and
I
cannot
wait
to
return
to
the
theatre
to
watch
it.
So
amazing
that
my
mum
is
a
part
of
it
too.
It's
like
coming
full
circle
@neenagupta
all
the
best
@kabirkhankk
@deepikapadukone
@ranveersingh
and
everyone
else
who
put
their
heart
into
it."
PIC!
Neena
Gupta
Poses
With
'Beti
Ka
Pita'
Vivian
Richards
&
'Pati'
Vivek
At
Masaba
Gupta-Satyadeep's
Wedding