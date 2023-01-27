Throwback: When Masaba Gupta Recalled The 'Regret Of Her Life' That Involves Her Father Vivian Richards

Veteran actress Neena Gupta's love story with West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards is known to all. She fell in love with him but knew that her relationship with him was not possible because he was already married. Despite this, they remained in a relationship for several years; however, after learning she was pregnant, Neena decided to give birth to the child and has since bravely raised her daughter Masaba Gupta.

And now, one of the most talented and leading fashion designers in the country, Masaba Gupta, has entered a new chapter of her life as she got married to her actor boyfriend, Satyadeep Misra, in an intimate wedding. The designer has often opened up about her father, Vivian Richards, and how she wishes she had spent her life with him. But do you know that she once spoke about her life's biggest regret, which included her daddy Vivian?

WHEN MASABA GUPTA OPENED UP ABOUT HER LIFE'S REGRET

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram on December 23, 2021, and shared an old photograph of Vivian Rchards from his cricket days, along with a heartfelt note. In her note, Masaba wrote about the biggest regret of her life involving her cricketer father, which also has a link with the famous 1983 World Cup.

Revealing that she was born six years after the world cup in 1989, and that is the reason why she couldn't witness the iconic moment of her dad. Let us remind you that the West Indies and India were in the finals, and India had won the trophy for the first time.After watching the trailer of Ranveer Singh's film 83, which is based on the 1983 World Cup, Masaba spoke about her regret and excitement.

Her note read, "My greatest regret in life is not ever watching my dad play in a stadium--I was way too young. I always say I was born 6 years too late. I didn't get to watch this iconic match with my dad on one side and my country on the other. #83TheFilm trailer is giving me goosebumps and I cannot wait to return to the theatre to watch it. So amazing that my mum is a part of it too. It's like coming full circle @neenagupta all the best @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh and everyone else who put their heart into it."

