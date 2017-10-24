 »   »   » UH OH! Shahid Kapoor & Ranveer Singh's COLD WAR Gets Worse; REFUSE To Promote Padmavati Together!

If you're waiting to see Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone & Shahid Kapoor, promoting Padmavati together, here's one bad news for you - it's not going to happen, courtesy Shahid-Ranveer's cold war.

Here's why Ranveer & Shahid refused to come together and apparently, giving a tough time to Sanjay Leela Bhansali.



Earlier The Plan Was To Have All The Three Stars Talking about the reason, India.com quoted a source from the film as saying, "The plan was to have all the three promote the film together at a few events and bring together just Shahid and Deepika for the others."

Deepika-Shahid Might Come Together For Promotion "While the two are on board for some on ground activities, the plan to get the three together is not happening anymore," added the source.

Shahid-Ranveer Not On Good Terms With Each Other? "The two male leads aren't really comfortable with the other being around and therefore the makers deemed it fit to not get Ranveer, Shahid together with Deepika."

Here’s How Ranveer Will Promote Padmavati The source also said that Bhansali and team want to keep the buzz and curiosity around Ranveer's Alauddin Khilji character and therefore he will be promoting the film on ground sparingly but go all out online.

Padmavati’s First Song To Be Out, Tomorrow The first song from the movie which will see Deepika perform Ghoomar is set to be released tomorrow (October 25, 2017) as revealed by the makers through their official Twitter handle.



Are you excited to see Deepika Padukone in the Ghoomar song? Let us know in the comments below.