Zee Cine Awards 2024 Viral Video: Shahid Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Dance Together On Dholida; ShAlia Fans Go Crazy

Zee
Cine
Awards
2024
Update:
Since
the
beginning
of
2024,
the
eagerly
anticipated
awards
season
has
started
in
full
swing,
delighting
fans
everywhere.
Following
the
69th
edition
of
the
Filmfare
Awards,
the
22nd
Zee
Cine
Awards
took
place
in
Mumbai
last
night
(March
10).
Enthusiastic
fans
were
filled
with
excitement
as
they
witnessed
their
favorite
celebrities
grace
the
red
carpet.
ZEE
CINE
AWARDS
2024:
SHAHID
KAPOOR-ALIA
BHATT
VIRAL
DANCE
VIDEOS
Numerous
prominent
celebrities
including
Alia
Bhatt,
Kriti
Sanon,
Shahid
Kapoor,
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Ananya
Pandey,
Ayushmann
Khurrana,
and
Bobby
Deol,
among
others,
made
their
presence
felt
on
the
red
carpet,
adding
to
the
glitz
and
glamour
of
the
Zee
Cine
Awards
2024.
With
an
array
of
thrilling
performances
by
several
A-listers
from
the
film
industry,
the
award
ceremony
was
an
evening
of
entertainment.
Amid
all
this,
Shaandaar
and
Udta
Punjab
co-stars
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt
reunited
on
stage
for
a
segment.
As
fans
loved
their
onscreen
chemistry
in
both
their
films,
fans
have
been
eagerly
awaiting
for
their
collaboration
on
the
big
screen.
While
that
is
yet
to
happen,
Shahid
and
Alia's
small
stint
together
at
Zee
Cine
Awards
2024
is
grabbing
eyeballs
on
social
media
as
they
danced
together
on
songs
like
Dholida
and
Saree
Ke
Fall
Sa.
Watch
the
viral
clips
here:
Off-screen,
their
playful
banter
never
fails
to
leave
fans
with
smiles
and
the
footage
of
Shahid-Alia
at
the
Zee
Cine
Awards
is
proof
of
their
fun
camaraderie.
The
clips
have
left
ShAlia
fans
elated.
Well,
they're
indeed
fun
together!
ZEE
CINE
AWARDS
2024
WINNERS
LIST
Zee
Cine
Awards
2024
turned
out
to
be
a
Shah
Rukh
Khan
show
as
the
superstar
returned
to
the
stage
of
ZCA
after
a
gap
of
nine
years.
While
he
bagged
the
Best
Actor
trophy,
his
films
Pathaan
and
Jawan
bagged
majority
of
the
awards
including
Best
Story,
Best
Film,
Best
PLayback
Singer
Male
&
Female,
Best
VFX
among
others.
Do
you
want
Shahid
and
Alia
to
reunite
on
the
big
screen?
