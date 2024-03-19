Shahid Kapoor Plays LEAD In Pooja Entertainment's ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’- DEETS Inside

Mumbai,
Mar
19
(PTI)
Bollywood
star
Shahid
Kapoor
is
set
to
star
in
a
high-octane
action
film,
titled
"Ashwatthama:
The
Saga
Continues".
To
be
directed
by
Kannada
filmmaker
Sachin
B
Ravi,
the
movie
was
officially
announced
on
Tuesday
at
the
Prime
Video
Presents
event.
The
film
is
one
of
the
several
big
titles
that
will
be
available
for
streaming
on
Prime
Video
after
its
theatrical
run.
"Ashwatthama:
The
Saga
Continues" will
delve
into
the
legend
of
the
immortal
warrior
Ashwatthama
from
mythological
epic
"Mahabharata".
"Set
in
the
present
era
marked
by
rapid
technological
advancements
and
humanity's
remarkable
capabilities,
Ashwatthama
confronts
the
challenges
of
modernity,
facing
off
against
formidable
adversaries
in
a
high-octane,
action-packed
narrative.
"As
the
mystery
of
a
legendary
figure
thrust
into
the
chaos
of
the
present
day
unravels,
the
film
explores
the
inner
psyche
of
an
immortal
being,
revealing
how
he
perceives
the
world
he
has
witnessed
for
thousands
of
years," the
official
plotline
read.
Ravi
said
he
is
excited
to
explore
the
concept
of
immortality
in
contemporary
times
with
the
film.
"The
idea
is
to
bring
the
story
of
Ashwathama
in
the
present
time,
and
explore
the
concept
of
immortality.
I
don't
want
to
reveal
much
about
the
film
but
this
film
is
a
big-scale
action
genre
movie
and
the
moment
we
bring
immortal
characters
into
the
film,
it
opens
up
the
possibility
as
a
filmmaker
and
writer
to
explore
the
dramatic
scenes," the
filmmaker
said.
"The
character
of
Ashwathama
is
something
that
fascinated
me
since
childhood
and
I
always
wanted
to
make
a
film
about
this
character,
and
I'm
happy
that
finally
this
film
is
getting
launched.
I've
spent
a
lot
of
time
with
Shahid
discussing
creative
things.
I'm
looking
forward
to
starting
this
project," Ravi
added.
"Ashwatthama:
The
Saga
Continues"
hails
from
Pooja
Entertainment
Limited.
It
will
be
produced
by
Vashu
Bhagnani,
Jackky
Bhagnani,
and
Deepshikha
Deshmukh.
Apart
from
"Ashwatthama:
The
Saga
Continues",
the
movies
that
will
be
available
on
Prime
Video
for
streaming
after
completing
their
run
in
theatres
include
Farhan
Akhtar's
"Don
3",
"Singham
Again",
Sriram
Raghavan's
"Ikkis",
"Stree
2",
Kartik
Aaryan-starrer
"Chandu
Champion",
"Kanguva"
featuring
Suriya,
Rishab
Shetty's
"Kantara:
A
Legend
Chapter
1",
"Baaghi
4",
and
"Housefull
5".
Earlier,
"Uri:
The
Surgical
Strike"
duo
of
actor
Vicky
Kaushal
and
director
Aditya
Dhar
were
working
on
"The
Immortal
Ashwatthama".
However,
the
film
didn't
see
the
light
of
the
day.