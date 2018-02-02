 »   »   » ALMOST CONFIRMED! Sonam Kapoor Is Hiding But She Is Getting Married To Anand Ahuja In June

Anand Is A Very Sorted Boy

A source close to the couple recently revealed, "They are planning a June wedding for Sonam and her boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Sonam is very sure of her feelings for Anand. He's a very sorted boy and cares deeply for her.''

Anil Was Initially Unsure About Anand

Although Anil was initially unsure about Anand, like all fathers are about their daughters' boyfriends, over time, Anil and his wife Sunita have accepted Anand as part of their family.

Big Fat Punjabi Wedding

Sonam's brother Harshvardhan is also very comfortable in his company. It may be a destination wedding or a big fat Punjabi Delhi wedding. The two families are still to decide.

Who Will be Designing Her Wedding Attire?

As per a report, famous designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla will be doing her wedding lehenga. They have also designed the actress' clothes in Veere Di Wedding.

When A Leading Daily Asked Sonam To Comment

Unfortunately, I do not talk about my personal life. I have never commented on that and will not do now. Speculations are rife but that is okay. I won't ever discuss it.

She Added

Because that's in my control and I don't feel that I can speak about myself but I don't think it's okay for me to speak about somebody else. Now everything that is put out there is with his permission or whatever he puts out there is with my permission.

I Want To Keep It Sacred

But if somebody is asking me a question publicly I don't think it's okay for me to speak about the person because that person has not signed up for it. This is just keeping it a little sacred.

It's Not okay...

Just keeping it in my control, whatever is out there is in my control, it's not something that is not. I just feel that it's not okay to talk about it. I will share whatever I have to share and that is with my filter.