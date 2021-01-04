Did Aditya Chopra Have A Major Fallout With Prithviraj Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi?

Going by the latest reports, all is not well between YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra and Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Apparently, things were all good between them until Chandraprakash Dwivedi decided to drop the first look poster of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Ram Setu, without consulting Chopra. For the unversed, Prithviraj is an upcoming film of Akshay Kumar, bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Dwivedi discussed the Ram Setu script with Akshay Kumar who liked it and he immediately shot a poster and made the announcement official. He never bothered to speak to Adi, despite the latter roping him in as the newest talent in the YRF directors' department. So he got upset and fired Chandraprakash."

The source also revealed that Aditya is so hurt with Dwivedi that he has decided to cut him off the post production duties of Prithviraj.

"He won't be involved in the editing of the Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer anymore. His name will definitely be there in the director's credits but Adi has decided to sit on the edit himself. He is deeply hurt by what Dwivedi did," added the source.

It is yet to be seen if the duo will patch up before the film's promotion.

On a related note, when the first look poster of Ram Setu was dropped on social media, it had received backlash instantly owing to its tagline that read 'Myth or Reality?' Many netizens took to Twitter, and warned Akshay Kumar and his team to boycott the film if they don't remove the word 'myth' from the film's poster. However, neither Akshay nor his team reacted to the backlash. It is yet to be seen how the film's teaser or trailer will be received by the netizens.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Hikes His Acting Fees Amid Pandemic Owing To Excessive Demand In The Market

ALSO READ: Ram Setu Poster: Did Akshay Kumar Hurt Religious Sentiments Of Netizens?