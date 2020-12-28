akshay-kumar-hikes-his-acting-fees-amid-pandemic-owing-to-excessive-demand-in-the-market

There's no denying that Akshay Kumar is one of the most busiest actors of B-town. If he's not shooting any film, he is busy listening to scripts. Now, according to latest reports, we hear that Akshay has hiked his acting fees owing to excessive demand in the market.

A source close to the actor told Bollywood Hungama, "The production budget of most Akshay Kumar films will be in the range of Rs. 35 to 45 crores, in addition to 15 crores more for print and publicity, taking the total in the range of Rs. 50 to 60 crores. Taking the number of his acting fees into account, the overall budget of his films would be in the range of 185 to 195 crores."

The source further added, "Doing a backward calculation in the account, his films earn approximately 80 to 90 crores from the sale of satellite and digital, whereas 10 crores more comes from the sale of music rights, leaving an amount in the range of Rs. 95 to 100 crores for recovery from theatres, meaning lifetime box-office collections of Rs. 210-220 crores in India. This isn't as big a number for him to achieve, given his stardom and trust among the audience. And in 2021, it's a rather easy number for a superstar like Akshay."

The source also asserted that Akshay doesn't want to burden his films with unrealistic expectations. So, the films which warrant a bigger budget, the Laxmmi actor is open to negotiate on his acting fees in tandem with the hike in the budget.

"However, he will make up for the same by asking for a share in profit. He knows the box-office market as also his appeal among the audience, and setting realistic targets for film to be a rather safe venture," the source concluded.

With respect to work, Akshay will next be seen in Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Mogul.

