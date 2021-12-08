Is Break Up With Ranbir Kapoor The Reason? Why Did Katrina Kaif Hide Her Relationship With Vicky Kaushal?

Here's What Katrina Had Said About Her Break Up...

While speaking to Filmfare, she had said that she does not have regrets about anything, because her break up was also an experience and a journey.

Speaking about her relationship with Ranbir, she had said, "Had it been balanced, calm and stable, I wouldn't have come to learn so many things. These are just wonderful experiences. My last relationship was an experience, which was extremely important for me at so many levels. I've gained a lot more maturity, more understanding."

Katrina On Her Future Relationship...

She had further added that in her next relationship, she will not have any fixed plan about this is how it has to go or this is how she has to be.

"That's the openness I want to maintain. I don't want to burden the other person or carry any baggage. It's important for a person to maintain their identity, have your own goals and purpose in life and to protect the friendships you have," had said Katrina.

Katrina: Until I get Married, I'm Single

In the same interview, Katrina had also asserted that she will consider herself 'single' until she gets married.

"Earlier, I had said, until I get married, I'm single. I still stand by that. If you have a boyfriend, you're not single. If you're in a serious relationship, then you're not single. I am single," said the Bang Bang actress.

We wonder if this is the reason why Katrina chose to stay mum about her affair with the Masaan actor.

Katrina On Her Wedding Plans

In another interview, when Katrina was asked about her wedding plans, she had told DNA, "Whenever God wills it. I think you have to leave these things, your destiny and what is meant for you in the hands of God. Keep your faith and your trust in God."

Katrina's Big Fat Wedding

Cut to present, Katrina and Vicky's wedding has been garnering all the hype on social media owing to the secrecy that is being maintained around it. It is to be seen when Katrina or Vicky will share their wedding pictures with their fans.