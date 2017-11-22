 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 Has An A-lister Villain? Read Details!

Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 is all set to hit the floors in 2018 and reports are doing the rounds that Rakesh Roshan has approached Nawazuddin Siddidui to play the role of a villain as he fits perfectly to the character and a source close to the development was quoted as saying,

"Rakesh Roshan, son Hrithik and the whole Krrish team wanted an actor with fantastic acting capabilities and who is better than Nawazuddin for this part. He has shown his action-packed, no nonsense, grey side in several films and the team felt he would be perfect for the role. Nawaz is keen on the film too, but he is yet to sign on the dotted line."