Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan's Latest Pics Should Never Be Missed! View Here

The three lovely ladies Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda's latest photoshoot for Vogue Magazine looks so spectacular and the pictures have turned out to be literelly jaw-dropping! They are one happy family and it shows in their body language and smile.

The trio are also seen having a lot of fun during the shoot and no wonder the pictures have turned out to be so awesome. Check them out below! You'll love every bit of it...

Lovely Ladies

Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda & Shweta Bachchan look so lovely in this picture, right?

Mommy-Daughter

Navya Naveli Nanda looks as beautiful as her mother Shweta Bachchan.

Close Up

Close up pictures always brings out the true essence of people!

Being Young

Jaya Bachchan becomes young again in the company of her grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Cool Girls

Navya Naveli Nanda is surely one of the coolest girls around!

Shining Bright

Both Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaya Bachchan look so good in bright colour outfits.

Mommy-Daughter

This has to be the sweetest image ever from the mommy daughter files!

In Mom's Arms

Who doesn't like to be in the arms of their mother? It's the best feeling ever!

Jaya-Shweta

It's good to see Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan in a photoshoot together.

Million Dollar Smile

Navya Naveli Nanda has a million dollar smile. Doesn't she, folks?

Looks That Kill

Both Navya and Shweta have got the looks that kill!

So Sweet!

Awww! This has to be the sweetest image ever seen from Navya and Shweta.

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan is one of the coolest grand moms in Bollywood.

Family Comes First

She has taken care of her family really well.

Boomerang

Navya Naveli Nanda loves to post boomerang pictures on her Instagram handle.

Beautiful Women

These are the 3 most beautiful ladies you will ever see this month.

Lots Of Fun

This is surely one of the most fun photoshoots ever taken.

Story first published: Friday, August 4, 2017, 11:09 [IST]
