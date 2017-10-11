 »   »   » Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Sachin Tendulkar Admires Big B's Humility

When Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun wiped hands on Amitabh Bachchan’s kurta | वनइंडिया हिंदी

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar today said he admires megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 75 today, for his humility and his hunger to achieve more.

"My father had first pointed out the humble nature of Amitji. I was too young to understand this aspect then but have been struck by his humility every time I have met him," the Bharat Ratna awardee said in a message here.

Heaping praise on Big B, Tendulkar also said the actor's hunger to achieve more was admirable.

"His hunger to achieve more is also admirable. Amitji keeps pushing the boundaries and reinventing himself," he said.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in 102 Not Out and Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan. For the first time, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan.