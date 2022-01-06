Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Ranveer Singh's Performance In 83; The Latter Says 'This Means Everything'

While Kabir Khan's latest directorial 83, which chronicles Team India's victory at the 1983 World Cup under Kapil Dev's captaincy, could not set Indian box office on fire, the film has been receiving praise from every corner of the nation. From celebrities of cricketers, everyone is lauding Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan for putting their souls in the film.

Yesterday, Sachin Tendulkar lauded Ranveer for his performance in the film and tweeted, "A brilliant 'all-round' display by @RanveerOfficial in 83. Really soaked in all the @kapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know the win really inspired the little boy."

On this Ranveer replied, "And then the little boy went on to inspire generations! 😇❤️🙏🏽💫🌟🙌🏽 Thank you, Master! This means everything!"

Clearly, Ranveer was immense happy to hear such nice words from the legend himself.

Earlier, while speaking to a media portal, when Kabir Khan was asked if he is disappointed with the box office collections of the film, here's what he said...

"I feel at this point, to even talk about Box Office, is a little petty. We are living in a pandemic. We didn't plan it in such a way that the moment we'll release, we'll have two states going into a night curfew; on the second day, we'll have six states going into a night curfew, then on the fourth day, Delhi, which is a large part of the Box Office, will announce a theatre shutdown. In the middle of things like this, I can't complain about Box Office. If I do, it wouldn't be in the spirit of 83," said Khan while speaking to India.com.