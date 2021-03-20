Taapsee Pannu Seeks Inspiration From Sachin Tendulkar As She Preps For Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu had created a strong buzz right since its inception. The actor will be essaying the role of Indian skipper, Mithali Raj in the movie and is prepping hard for the same. Taapsee recently shared an intense picture on her social media account while training for the film.

Talking about the same, Taapsee Pannu can be seen working on her cricket skills in the picture. For the unversed, the actor had reportedly revealed that she never played the sport before so the film is a huge challenge for her. Needless to say, the Badla actor can be seen focusing all her energy into sharpening her cricket skills.

The picture has Taapsee Pannu holding a bat and is all ready to practice the game. She can be seen sporting a printed sleeveless white tee. Along with the picture, the actor also shared a hard-hitting quote by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Taapsee captioned the same stating, "People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones." Take a look at the post shared by the Judwaa 2 actor.

Taapsee Pannu's sister, Shagun Pannu was all hearts for the post. While, Taapsee's beau, Mathias Boe replied with an excited, 'Yes' along with a red heart emoji. The actor had grabbed several eyeballs recently when the IT department had conducted a raid at her residence. Days later after the incident, the Thappad actor shared some tweets wherein she took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the latter's statements on raids back in the year 2013.

Taapsee Pannu had gone on to reveal to NDTV that she cannot exactly confirm the reason behind the raids at her properties. The Naam Shabana actor had revealed that she and her family had cooperated with the IT department during the same. Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will also be seen in the film, Dobaaraa which will be helmed by Anurag Kashyap.

Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in the quirky romantic drama, Loop Lapeta. She will be seen opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin in the movie and the first look of the same was recently unveiled by the makers. Apart from that, the actor will be seen in the film, Rashmi Rocket.