ISPL T10: Munawar Faruqui Takes Sachin Tendulkar's Wicket In Srinagar Ke Veer Vs Majhi Mumbai Match- VIDEO

When
Munawar
Faruqui
started
bowling
in
the
ISPL
match
between
Srinagar
Ke
Veer
and
Majhi
Mumbai,
little
did
he
know
that
he
would
take
Sachin
Tendulkar's
wicket.
The
Bigg
Boss
17
winner
made
waves
as
he
eliminated
the
'God
of
Cricket'
from
the
match.
Munna,
as
fondly
called
by
fans,
trended
on
social
media,
after
the
video
went
viral.
ISPL
T10
MATCH
RESULTS:
SRINAGAR
KE
VEER
VS
MAJHI
MUMBAI
The
Indian
Street
Premier
League
2024,
which
is
also
known
as
the
ISPL
T10
League,
has
started
on
a
blockbuster
note
on
Wednesday
(March
6)
in
Thane.
The
cricket
league
aims
to
discover
new
talents
from
across
the
country
and
give
them
a
platform
to
showcase
their
skills.
The
Indian
Street
Premiere
League
commenced
with
Amitabh
Bachchan's
Majhi
Mumbai
locking
horns
with
Akshay
Kumar's
Srinagar
Ke
Veer.
The
match
is
being
held
at
Dadoji
Kondadev
Stadium
in
Thane.
Interestingly,
all
the
matches
will
be
conducted
at
the
same
venue.
ISPL
T10
TEAM
OWNERS:
AKSHAY
KUMAR,
AMITABH
BACHCHAN
AND
MORE
Guess
what?
The
ISPL
T10
teams
are
owned
by
actors
from
different
film
industries
like
Hindi,
Tamil
and
Telugu.
Bollywood
megastar
Amitabh
Bachchan
is
the
owner
of
Majhi
Mumbai
while
Akshay
Kumar
is
the
proud
owner
of
the
Srinagar
Ke
Veer.
While
Hrithik
Roshan
is
the
owner
of
the
Bangalore
Strikers,
Suriya
owns
the
Chennai
Singhams.
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
have
joined
hands
to
represent
Tigers
of
Kolkata.
MUNAWAR
FARUQUI
TAKES
SACHIN
TENDULKAR'S
WICKET
IN
ISPL
T10-
VIRAL
VIDEO
The
Bigg
Boss
17
winner
beamed
with
joy
as
he
managed
to
secure
a
crucial
wicket
during
the
match.
Sachin
Tendulkar
hit
the
ball
hard
but
couldn't
secure
six
runs.
Munawar
expressed
his
excitement
after
he
gained
an
advantage
for
his
team
in
the
ISPL
2024
match.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
Indian
Street
League
shared
the
video
along
with
the
caption,
"@ispl_t10
is
poised
to
amaze
us
all,
much
like
Munawar
did
by
dismissing
the
𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫
𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫."
Fans
flooded
social
media
with
the
video,
sharing
their
thoughts
on
Munawar's
bowling.
One
user
tweeted,
"#MunawarFaruqui
has
taken
the
wicket
of
great
#SachinTendulkar🔥the
historic
moment
Munawar
All
Rounder."