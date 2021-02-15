    For Quick Alerts
      Maharashtra Home Minister Clears The Air, Says Sachin Tendulkar And Lata Mangeshkar Are Not Being Probed

      The Maharashtra government on Monday sought to clear the air over the state's inquiry into the tweets by Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar and others over farmers protest. Home minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters that his recent remark on the celebrity tweets row were distorted. He reiterated that the government was only 'probing the BJP IT cell.'

      Anil Deshmukh said, “My earlier statement regarding the tweets by celebrities was presented in a distorted manner. I never meant that the inquiry was going to be of celebrities. Lata Mangeshkar is godlike for us. And every countryman respects Sachin Tendulkar. There is no question of their inquiry.”

      Lata Mangeshkar

      He went on to add, "What I had meant was that inquiry will be done into the role of the BJP IT cell and whether they had provided the script for the tweets for the celebrities." Deshmukh then shared that the preliminary inquiry has brought to fore the "names of BJP IT cell head and twelve influencers and further probe is on in the matter.”

      For the unversed, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra had launched an investigation into the tweets shared by celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar and others. These tweets were shared after American pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backed the farmers' agitation. They used the hashtags, #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda

      Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 22:45 [IST]
      X