 »   »   » Bride-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Dressed In A Night Suit Flaunts Her Mehendi-Clad Hands [PICS]

Sonam Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja tomorrow i.e 8th of May. The festivities kick started yesterday at the Kapoor household with her mehendi ceremony. Several of her closed-ones and buddies from the film industry made it to the bash. From getting her hands inked with henna for the D-day to shaking a leg, the bride-to-be was at happy best flaunting a smile throughout the evening.
While we already brought you a set of inside pictures from Sonam's mehendi ceremony yesterday, here are some more pictures from last evening that you just shouldn't miss-
Look At Sonam's Glowing Face
This super-cute picture has the bride-to-be Sonam dressed in a night-suit showing off her mehendi-clad hands post the ceremony. Isn't she looking cute-as-a-button here?
The Coolest Bride-To-Be
While Sonam chose to wear Anuradha Vakil lehenga for her mehendi ceremony, she ditched heels for some really cool Nike slippers. Her groom-to-be Anand Ahuja shared a glimpse of it on his Instagram story.
All Smiles
The lovebirds are seen here posing for an adorable picture together. Hearty congratulations to you two!
Getting Snapped
Sonam's close friends Prerna Qureshi and Masaba Gupta pose for a quick picture at their bestie's mehendi bash. Now, that's what we call making memories!
The Kapoor Sisters
The Kapoor clan- Shanaya, Jahnavi, Khushi and Anshula soak in the festivities and get clicked. Such a pretty frame!
Yeh Hai Most Wanted Munda
A handsome Arjun Kapoor poses for the shutterbug outside the Kapoor mansion.
'Aww' dorable
While heading back home, Rani Mukerji gave the paparazzi a really cute moment where she is seen flaunting the mehendi on her hand.
Sonam and Anand will be married tomorrow at Rockdale, Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's bungalow in Bandra as per Sikh custom between 11 am and 12:30 pm. In the evening on the same day, the couple will host a reception at The Leela, which will be a starry affair with the whose who of Bollywood attending it.
