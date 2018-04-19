 »   »   » Karan Johar Becomes Bollywood's First Director To Have His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds!

Happy News

Karan Johar will be the first ever Indian film maker to enter the world renowned attraction. KJo being the unique and wonderful personality that he is, he has been an extremely popular name that fans and visitors at the attraction enquired about.



A Jack Of All Trades

Karan's talent and career goes well beyond just film making which makes him an exciting and entertaining personality for them to add to the many other iconic International wax figures.



The Preparations Have Begun

Additionally, Karan's figure will not just be launched in one city but will simultaneously head out on tour across Asia to give his many fans across the world a chance to experience him being waxed. The procedures have begun and the figure will be ready in 6 months.



Meanwhile,

Yesterday, Karan Johar officially announced his next production- Kalank to be helmed by '2 States' director Abhishek Varman. The mutistarrer has already caught everyone's eye for its stellar cast which includes names like Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.



Look Who Dropped On The Sets Of Kalank On First Day Shoot!

Filmmaker David Dhawan visited the sets of Kalank on the first day of shoot. He is seen here posing for a picture with producers Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala.



Kalank Is An Emotional Journey For KJo

The filmmaker shared, "Kalank has been an emotional journey for me! A germ of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago...a film that was in a pre production stage helmed by my father...am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman! A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek."

