 »   »   »  Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 20 Years Celebrations: Shahrukh, Kajol & Rani Recreate The Magic All Over Again

It's been 20 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released and Karan Johar just threw a celebratory bash which is attended by the who's who of town. The movie is special and close to everyone's hearts and almost every single girl in the country dreamt of having a guy like Rahul in their lives. KKHH has to be one of the best romantic movies ever made in Bollywood and even after a hundred years, the movie will always be cherished and loved the same way, how people adored it in 1998. Check out the pictures of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 20 years celebrations below. Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and several others were present.
Shahrukh Khan, Kajol & Rani Mukerji
The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stars Shahrukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji look nothing less than a million dollars here. They look young and full of energy exactly the way they were 20 years ago. It seems the trio are ageing in reverse, folks! Don't you think?
The Magic Maker
Karan Johar is surely the magic maker as he made a movie like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which will be spoken, loved and cherished for generations to come. Also, the movie was liked by people of all ages so it's sure that KKHH will never fade away.
Eye Candy Kareena Kapoor
The stunning and gorgeous Kareena Kapoor raised eyebrows with her killer looks and outfit. We're sure that nobody can take their eyes off of her as she's everything that defines beauty.
Manish Malhotra & Kareena Kapoor
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor made the KKHH 20 years anniversary special with their presence and did you know, Manish had a cameo appearance in the movie as a college student? Yes, he was sitting on the steps of the college when Anjali (Kajol) wore feminine clothing.
The Beautiful Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is the talk of the town and is surprising everyone with her gorgeous outfits at every events. She stole the limelight with her stunning looks and if at all there's a sequel to KKHH, then she should definitely be a part of it.
Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter
The Dhadak co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter look so lovely togerther, right? They really get along so well with each other and we hope Karan Johar will cast them in another movie too.
The Lovely Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia flaunts her baby bump and looks lovely as ever. Doesn't she, peeps?
Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna also attended the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 20 years celebrations and it's good to see all the stars getting together for a night to remember.
Kudos To The Man - Karan Johar
Kudos to Karan Johar for delivering a stellar film like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and we hope he does more of such movies in the future. Apart from Shahrukh Khan, he too is the King of romance, behind the cameras, of course.
