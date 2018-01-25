 »   »   » Padmaavat: Fringe Outfit Announces Bounty On Deepika Padukone’s Nose

In a shocking development a day before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat, an outfit here announced a cash reward for anyone chopping off actor Deepika Padukone's nose.

"We have collected a bounty of crores of rupees from Kanpurites to be given as reward to anyone who will bring the chopped off nose of Deepika Padukone," Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha president Gajendra Singh Rajawat told PTI.



Earlier, a Meerut resident from the Kshatriya community had announced a bounty of Rs 5 crore on the heads of film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone for allegedly "wrongfully portraying" queen Padmini in the film Padmavati.



Earlier in the day today, Kanpur Kshatriya Mahasabha activists staged a dharna at Shikshak Park here seeking a ban on the movie and warned the district administration and police to be ready to face massive protests across the city if the controversial film "which has twisted the facts" was allowed to be screened in the city.



They also threatened theatre owners that their property would be vandalised.

As news about the protest at Shikshak Park reached senior officials, a heavy police contingent rushed there to ensure that law and order was not disturbed.



To prevent any untoward incident, security has been beefed up in and around all the malls and cinema halls, Senior Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Kumar said. PTI



