 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Engagement Bash Was A Night To Remember, Check Out Inside Pics!

Make way for the tinsel town's new 'it' couple! We are talking about Priyanka Chopra and her boyfriend Nick Jonas who officially sealed their relationship with a traditional roka ceremony yesterday. The intimate affair was attended by the couple's families and close pals. While PeeCee looked mesmerizing in a yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture, her would-be hubby complimented her look with his white traditional outfit. Later, the couple hosted an intimate engagement party which had a guest list of only 20 people, close to the couple.

Also Read In Kannada: ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ-ನಿಕ್ ಎಂಗೇಜ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿಂಚಿದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ಸೆಲೆಬ್ರಿಟಿಗಳು

We already give a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick's look for the party. The actress opted for a baby pink bodycon dress while Nick donned a casual look in a grey printed collar tee with grey trousers. The engagement bash was attended by Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma amongst others. Folks, we finally have some inside pictures for you from PeeCee-Nick's bash. Check them out right away here-

Happy Faces Alia shared this inside picture where she is seen posing for a happy click with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra. The Fantastic Trio Making memories, weren't they? Parineeti Chopra shared this picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "Brother-in-law and sis @priyankachopra @nickjonas." A Big Day for The Mommies Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and Nick's mom Denise are all smiles for the shutterbug. Time For Selfies Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Arpita Khan Sharma squeeze in the frame for Mushtaq Sheikh's selfie moment. That K3G moment While Papa and Mama Jonas are sitting on a swing, Nick and PeeCee are seen planting a kiss on their cheeks lovingly. Aww, such a cute sight! A Kodak moment, hands down! One With Mommy Look at how adorably Nick is posing for a picture with his mommy dearest!

Meanwhile, Nick had a great time at the bash and the singer later shared a sneak-peek on his Instagram. Check out the video here-