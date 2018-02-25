 »   »   » Sridevi’s Mortal Remains Expected To Reach India At Midnight; Funeral To Be Held Tomorrow!

Sridevi

Sridevi's mortal remains will be brought to India by midnight and the funeral services will be held tomorrow.

Indian Consulate

The Indian Consulate in Dubai is steadfastly working on the paperwork to bring her mortal remains back to India.

Private Jet

Reliance business tycoon Anil Ambani has offered his private jet to bring back the mortal remains of Sridevi and her kith and kin at the earliest.

Mom

The evergreen Sridevi was last seen in the film Mom, which released in 2017 and was produced by Boney Kapoor.

Dubai Hospital

Latest reports state that the mortal remains of Sridevi might reach a little late to India as the Dubai hospital has not issues a certificate yet.

Al Qusais Morgue

Sridevi's mortal remains is at the Al Qusais morgue in Dubai and all arrangements are being made by the Indian Consulate to bring her back to India.

Large Crowd

A large crowd, which is growing in numbers has already gathered outside Sridevi's residence in Mumbai.

Sridevi's Beauty

Sridevi was one of the most beautiful actresses in India and she maintained her beauty until her last breath.

We Miss You

Sridevi will be missed by one and all and it's very hard for someone to fill in her shoes.

Condolences

Several celebrities, politicians and common people alike have tweeted their condolences.

So True

Nobody even in their wildest dreams, imagined a day like this would come.

RIP Sridevi

May your soul rest in peace and you will always be remembered.