 »   »   »  Did Tanushree Dutta SHAME Salman, Aamir & Big B? Says They're Afraid Their Dark Secrets Will Be Out!

Tanushree Dutta On Bollywood Biggies Maintaining Silence

Tanushree Dutta was quoted as saying, "You lose confidence in the fraternity. Today people are coming forward, but even the silence of some of these biggies is deafening. Are they afraid some of their dark secrets will also be revealed if they come out?"

Tanushree Makes Yet Another Explosive Statement

She further added, "You can judge the kind of people who have come out in support. You can tell their character. The ones who don't come out have got much to hide.

That's why they don't want to comment. They want just to pretend and wish it to go away, but it isn't going anywhere."

Tanushree On Her Work Life After 2008

"Even after the harassment, I could have continued doing films. I had a lot of offers. But it's disheartening to see the response from the industry.

These people were still working and pretending like they didn't see it. Then you tend to lose confidence," she added.

Tanushree Also Talked About Being Slut-shamed

While speaking about being trolled/slut-shamed, Tanushree was quoted as saying, "There are certain sections of people who either have not done enough research into the matter or are just feigning ignorance.

They are conditioned to put down someone who is speaking up. I can reinstate the facts again and again, but if you refuse to accept that, then it's your problem."

Tanushree Says Negative Reaction From Women Hurt Her A Lot!

"When this kind of reactions come from women who have faced such issues, it pains me. I assume it is because they do not want to admit that what happened to them was also wrong.

You spent a lifetime being a victim of harassment, assault, and later convinced yourself to accept it as part of life."

She Further Added...

"Then when someone comes forward and says it's not okay, then you get threatened because you had already made peace with it. When someone brings out all those unresolved stuff, it is a natural tendency to block it."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana Has Lent His Support To Tanushree Dutta

"It doesn't matter whether she's taken time (to speak about it) or not. Whatever was wrong was wrong and there's no time limit to it," said Ayushmann.