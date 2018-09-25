 »   »   »  When Tanushree Dutta Was Sexually Harassed On The Sets; The Incident Shook Her Belief In Humanity!

An Actor Misbehaved With Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta had accused an actor of sexual advances, as he misbehaved with her during the shoot of a dance number on the sets of Horn OK Please. She did not mention the actor by name, but eventually dropped out of the song due to the harassment, as it made her feel uncomfortable.

The Actor Tried To Intimidate Her

During the interview with News18, Tanushree Dutta stated that the actor in question tried to intimidate her in all ways and stated that after she refused his sexual advances, the actor called members of a political party to threaten her. This shook her belief in humanity and the entire system in the country.

Fading Away From The Limelight!

After the incident, Tanushree Dutta kept a low profile in Bollywood and slowly faded away from the limelight. She was last seen in Jag Mundhra's Apartment in the year 2010 and only resurfaced to the limelight just a few months ago.

No Bollywood Offers As Of Now!

As of now, Tanushree Dutta has no Bollywood offers in hand and we hope she finds the right company and gets back to doing good movies. Her fans really want to see her back on the silver screen again, folks!