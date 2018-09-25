English
 When Tanushree Dutta Was Sexually Harassed On The Sets; The Incident Shook Her Belief In Humanity!

When Tanushree Dutta Was Sexually Harassed On The Sets; The Incident Shook Her Belief In Humanity!

By
    Hollywood had its own #MeToo movement and saw the fall of the biggest actors and film-makers such as Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Oliver Stone and Harvey Weinstein. The same movement unfortunately failed to find light in Bollywood and other regional film industries, as several actors feared that it might hamper their career and cause them to lose out on roles. Even though there were a few actors who came out against sexual harassment, they failed to mention the predator's name.

    Tanushree Dutta, in a recent interview, opened up by saying that she was sexually harassed on the sets of a movie a decade ago. "The thing is that our country has become so hypocritical, and people constantly ask why #MeToo movement is not happening in India, it won't happen unless and until you'll acknowledge what happened with me in 2008," she said to News18.

    An Actor Misbehaved With Tanushree Dutta

    Tanushree Dutta had accused an actor of sexual advances, as he misbehaved with her during the shoot of a dance number on the sets of Horn OK Please. She did not mention the actor by name, but eventually dropped out of the song due to the harassment, as it made her feel uncomfortable.

    The Actor Tried To Intimidate Her

    During the interview with News18, Tanushree Dutta stated that the actor in question tried to intimidate her in all ways and stated that after she refused his sexual advances, the actor called members of a political party to threaten her. This shook her belief in humanity and the entire system in the country.

    Fading Away From The Limelight!

    After the incident, Tanushree Dutta kept a low profile in Bollywood and slowly faded away from the limelight. She was last seen in Jag Mundhra's Apartment in the year 2010 and only resurfaced to the limelight just a few months ago.

    No Bollywood Offers As Of Now!

    As of now, Tanushree Dutta has no Bollywood offers in hand and we hope she finds the right company and gets back to doing good movies. Her fans really want to see her back on the silver screen again, folks!

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 14:32 [IST]
