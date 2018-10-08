 »   »   »  This Is How Shahrukh Khan Reacted When Malala Yousafzai Requested Him To Visit Oxford University!

Not just in his films, Shahrukh Khan knows how to win hearts in real life as well! Apart from his acting prowess, the superstar is also a great orator and has given powerful speeches at the Yale University and University of Edinburgh and more recently at the World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos, Switzerland.

ALSO READ: Pulkit Samrat's Open Letter On Tanushree-Nana Controversy: Weed Out Toxic People From The Industry

And now if all goes well then, King Khan will soon be addressing the international students at the Oxford University after being invited for the same in 2016. And the credit for this goes to the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner and social activist Malala Yousafzai for reminding the actor about the invitation.

Alan Rusbridger, principal of Lady Margaret Hall at the Oxford University, had extended an invitation to SRK on Twitter in 2016 with the tweet that read, "can we tempt to to Oxford University to talk to our students at @lmhoxford? They love you (I'm the principal)."

Reminding the principal and the superstar of the invitation after two years, Malala who is currently pursuing her degree there, recently wrote on her wall, "Still waiting!!!!

To which King Khan replied, "Most certainly would love to do it & meeting u will be a privilege. Will put my team to schedule it sooner than soon."

Aww, we must say that's quite sweet of him!

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Catches Up With Old Friend Anupam Kher In NYC Amidst Speculations Over His Illness!

Earlier while speaking to Mid-Day, Shahrukh Khan had revealed that he has to take out time to write his speeches as he doesn't like anyone else to write for him. "I don't like anyone writing for me. It takes time for me to sit down and write, given my schedule, but it has to be done by me. I am yet to zero in on a subject for this talk." He had also expressed that he loves to talk and whenever someone invites him to deliver a speech, he always considers it an opportunity," he was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Meanwhile on the work front, the superstar will be next seen in Aanand L.Rai's Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on 21st December, 2018.