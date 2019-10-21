Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone & Others Vote In Maharashtra Elections

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan was spotted in a casual avatar as he stepped out to vote today. He was accompanied by wife, Kiran Rao.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was a vision in white as she cast her vote today.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, who's currently basking in the mega success of his monstrous hit War, was also seen doing his democratic duty.

Dharmendra

Dharmendra was all smiles for the camera as he cast his vote today.

The Tendulkars

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and son Arjun stepped out to vote today.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit engaged in friendly banter with the media post voting.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta, as usual, was seen in a chirpy mode post voting.

Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi & Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh

Couples Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi and Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh were also seen doing their democratic duty.