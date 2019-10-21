Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone & Others Vote In Maharashtra Elections
The state of Maharashtra goes for polls today and celebrities including Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and others cast their votes. Take a look at the pictures below.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan was spotted in a casual avatar as he stepped out to vote today. He was accompanied by wife, Kiran Rao.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone was a vision in white as she cast her vote today.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan, who's currently basking in the mega success of his monstrous hit War, was also seen doing his democratic duty.
Dharmendra
Dharmendra was all smiles for the camera as he cast his vote today.
The Tendulkars
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and son Arjun stepped out to vote today.
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit engaged in friendly banter with the media post voting.
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta, as usual, was seen in a chirpy mode post voting.
Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi & Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh
Couples Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi and Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh were also seen doing their democratic duty.