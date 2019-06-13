Disha Patani HITS BACK At Trolls For Mocking Her Dinner Outing With Aditya Thackeray!

'What's Wrong', Asks Disha?

"You go on dinners and lunches with friends, what's wrong? Everyone has friends who are male and female. You don't choose friends on the basis of gender. I don't need to only befriend females," the actress was quoted as saying by the leading daily. Well, we hope the trollers got the point, Disha!

Disha's Candid Confession

Meanwhile, Disha recently shared in an interview that while she wants to be more than friends, it's Tiger who is taking things 'slow'. She also revealed that she has been trying to impress Tiger since forever. While the couple have never admitted their relationship in public, their frequent dinner dates and public outings have a different story to tell.

The Actress Recently Admitted That She Doesn't Socialize Much

"I am actually from Uttarakhand, and leaving that to come here was a big decision. I don't socialise, so I didn't really face any issues as far as getting accustomed to the city life is concerned. I am a homebody. And beneath the glamorous exterior, I am still the pahadi girl that I used to be," the actress had recently said in an interview with Bombay Times.

Coming Back To Trolls, Disha Doesn't Pay Much Attention To Them

"I really don't pay attention and not knowing these people certainly helps. There are so many frustrated people online who are not happy with their lives and are evil enough to say bad things about people who they don't even know. I focus on positive things. I am a happy-go-lucky person," Disha had earlier said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror when she was asked about getting targeted by trollers online.