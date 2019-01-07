 »   »   »  Not Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor, But Karan Johar Confirms That The Duo Is Indeed Dating!

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Was The Real Culprit!

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, the film-maker was having a chat with cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul and asked them about their celebrity crushes.

KL Rahul Had A Crush On Malaika Arora

KL Rahul revealed that he had a big crush on Malaika Arora and as the years passed, it fizzled away and he doesn't feel the same way towards her.

Karan Johar Accidentally Confirmed That Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Are Dating!

As soon as Karan Johar heard KL Rahul's statements, he went ahead asking, 'Is it because that Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor?' Karan Johar accidentally confirmed that Malaika and Arjun are indeed dating.

Wedding Bells?

A source close to the couple had earlier said to DNA, "Arjun and Malaika have started spending quality time together. They are extremely fond of each other and are exploring their beautiful relationship. Let's not jump the gun here. We should just let them be. Marriage is definitely not on the cards anytime soon for them."