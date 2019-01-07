English
Not Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor, But Karan Johar Confirms That The Duo Is Indeed Dating!

By
    Well well, it looks like secrets are hard to keep in Bollywood as the truth spills out in some way or the other. Reports were all over the place since a year that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in a serious relationship and plan to get married soon. They were also spotted hanging out together several times, but when asked if they're in a relationship, they either refused to answer or simply said no.

    Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Was The Real Culprit!

    In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, the film-maker was having a chat with cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul and asked them about their celebrity crushes.

    KL Rahul Had A Crush On Malaika Arora

    KL Rahul revealed that he had a big crush on Malaika Arora and as the years passed, it fizzled away and he doesn't feel the same way towards her.

    Karan Johar Accidentally Confirmed That Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Are Dating!

    As soon as Karan Johar heard KL Rahul's statements, he went ahead asking, 'Is it because that Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor?' Karan Johar accidentally confirmed that Malaika and Arjun are indeed dating.

    Wedding Bells?

    A source close to the couple had earlier said to DNA, "Arjun and Malaika have started spending quality time together. They are extremely fond of each other and are exploring their beautiful relationship. Let's not jump the gun here. We should just let them be. Marriage is definitely not on the cards anytime soon for them."

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
