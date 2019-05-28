Did Katrina Kaif Throw Herself At The Feet Of Ranbir Kapoor When She Was In Relationship With Him?

Did Katrina Throw Herself At Ranbir's Feet & Lost Her Self Worth?

In her recent interview with TOI, Katrina talks about heartbreak and love and while sharing her thoughts about the same, she also advised to never throw oneself at the feet of their partner and retain the control of self worth. We wonder was Katrina saying it from her personal experience. Did she make the same mistake while loving Ranbir Kapoor?

Here's What She Says..

While sharing her thoughts on love, she was quoted as saying, At heart, I continue to believe what I have always felt about love and relationship. I think being in love with another person is beautiful. As a person, I have a lot to give in a relationship, but it's important to not lose your identity."

She Further Added..

"I can't hand over the whole burden of my happiness and sadness to another person. No matter how much you may want to throw yourself at the feet of another person, retain the control of your self-worth. Don't blame the other person if that goes away."

Katrina On Things Not Working In Her Favour

Be it work or relationship, Katrina has gone through a fair share of disappointments. When asked about the same, she was quoted as saying, "I have come to terms with both the things. I know that everyone is not going to reciprocate in the same manner, and also, that it does come with a heavy price."

Katrina: Don't Be Afraid Of What You Feel

"I also know that you shouldn't be afraid of what you feel. I don't think I will ever be able to change - change feeling the life, the lows (pain, disappointment, the heartbreak, the rejection and the betrayal) as well as the highs. But the only thing you can do is not be afraid of it."

Has Katrina Become Wiser In Love?

"I think this is the phase where I am growing up a little bit and becoming more balanced about it. But the real test will be the next time I am in a relationship and how much I can hold on to that balance," said Katrina.

Katrina Gears Up For Bharat

Katrina, who was last seen in Zero, is all set for her forthcoming release, Bharat. The film is all set to arrive at the theatres on June 5, 2019 and it also casts Salman Khan in the lead role.