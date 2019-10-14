Richa Chadha Was Once Asked To Play The Role Of Hrithik Roshan’s Mother

Bollywood is far from perfect when it comes to sexism and exploitation of women. In the last couple of years, it has made some improvement with regard to this issue due to the MeToo Movement, but it still isn't enough.

Many actresses have come forward with their MeToo stories. Richa Chadha recently spoke about her casting couch experience, and revealed that she faced them even after she became an established actress.

Richa told Pinkvilla, "A couple of times I did not get it. I was very young and stupid. Once a man came to me and said 'we should have dinner suggestively' but I was too naive to understand and I said I have already had dinner.' and then he insisted."

She continued, "It has happened to me even after I got established as an actor. If you are an established actor and the person opposite you, who is making advances, who has power in the industry. Given the outcome of MeToo or what is happening today, this is stuff we have to navigate every day. I have managed to bypass it. I am sure I have lost the project because of this but doesn't matter."

Richa also recalled an incident when she was asked to play Hrithik Roshan's mother in a film. Horrified with this prospect, Richa asked to speak to the casting director, but she didn't hear from the filmmakers again.

On the work front, Richa was last seen in Section 375, opposite Akshaye Khanna. She played the role of a prosecutor of an actress who accuses a well known filmmaker of rape. The film was received positively by critics.

