Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput’s Cover On Vogue Wedding Book Is Absolutely BREATHTAKING; See Pic!

Among the many Bollywood couples, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adored. Right from the time they tied the knot in 2015, to now, when the couple is frequently spotted hitting the gym together and going out on dinner dates, Shahid and Mira have been dropping major couple goals the whole time. Their latest Vogue shoot, in which they look like they are absolutely made for each other, has us gasping. Check it out!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are featured on the cover of the latest edition of Vogue's Wedding Book, and boy, do they look breathtaking? The two are twinning in ethnic wear, while the floral background and Mira's sun-kissed hair just adds a whole lot of 'dreaminess' to the pic. Dropping this photo on their Instagram page, Vogue captioned it, "We're getting major couple goals from India's sweethearts Shahid (@shahidkapoor) and Mira Kapoor (@mira.kapoor), the cover stars of the Vogue Wedding Book 2019. " (sic)

On the work front for Shahid, he has been reveling in the major success of his last film, Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy. Although the movie got embroiled in its fair share of controversies, it has emerged as the biggest hit of 2019 yet. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film also stars the stunning Kiara Advani.