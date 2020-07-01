    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Aamir Khan ‘Most Relieved' To Share That His Mother Tested Negative For Coronavirus

      Yesterday, Aamir Khan revealed that a few members of his staff have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. After sharing that the whole family is getting tested, today he tweeted that his mother is COVID-19 negative.

      Aamir Khan thanked his fans for their prayers and love in the recent tweet. He wrote, "Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes Folded hands. Love. a. "

      Earlier, the actor had released a statement on Twitter to inform that a few of his staff members tested positive for Coronavirus. He also said that the rest of his family have been tested and were found negative, except his mother, who was set to take the test on Tuesday.

      Aamir Khan's Statement On Twitter

      The statement read, "Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society ."

      Aamir Khan Thanks BMC For Prompt Response

      The actor also talked about his mother in the statement and said, "Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us."

      Many Bollywood celebrities have had run-ins with COVID-19. Earlier, members of Boney Kapoor and Karan Johar's staff had also tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. According to reports, they have now recovered.

      Production For Laal Singh Chaddha Will Resume On July 15

      Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is waiting to resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. The production work was stalled due to the on-going pandemic, and reports suggest the makers are all set to resume work by July 15. However, since Aamir's staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, the production could be delayed more.

      Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, will also see Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 15:25 [IST]
