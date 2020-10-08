Ankita Lokhande Promises To Take Care Of Father Unconditionally As He Returns From Hospital

Ankita Lokhande on Thursday took to her Instagram account and shared several pictures with her family to celebrate her father's return from the hospital. For the unversed, Ankita's father was admitted to the hospital and had been unwell for a while.

She shared many pictures with her mother Vandana Phadnis, brother Arpan Lokhande and father Shashikant Lokhande on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Papa u r back from the hospital and nothing will ever make me happy more than you and your good health..I promise to take take care of you unconditionally and forever just the way you have been doing it for me and for us as family. Thanku everyone for prayers and love #parentsarepriority #familycomesfirst @skl644494 @vandanaphadnislokhande."

The post received love and warmth from friends and fans, including Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister. She dropped heart emojis and so did former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta.

Ankita Didn't Share Why Her Father Was Hospitalised Ankita earlier, had shared about her father being unwell but hasn't shared the reason for which he was admitted. In an older post, Anika's mother could be seen taking care of him. Ankita Promised To Take Care Of Her Father Unconditionally Notably, on daughter's day, Ankita thanked her Maa and Paa and wrote, "I don't know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and Paa. I'm what I'm all because of u. Thank U so much for everything. I'm very very proud to be ur daughter...me and arpan are very lucky to have parents like u. Get well soon Paa and come home soon Paa. I love you to the moon and back. Happy daughters day to me and to all the daughters in the world. Parents are priceless." Ankita Was Last Seen In Baaghi 3 Ankita Lokahnde has been in the news since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actress has shown support to Sushant's family and has been campaigning to bring the late actor justice. On the work front, Ankita was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3.

