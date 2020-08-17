Ankita Lokhande Thanks Vicky Jain For Being Her 'Strength' Amid Rumours Of SSR Paying For Her Flat

Over the weekend, reports emerged claiming that the EMIs of Ankita Lokhande's flat were being paid by Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the actress clarified the claims on social media that she has been paying the EMIs herself. Many wrote comments supporting the actress, and among them was beau Vicky Jain.

Ankita had shared the house registration papers and the bank statements on her social media handles. She captioned her Twitter post as, "Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be.My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say #justiceforssr". (sic)

Vicky left a comment on her explanatory post saying, "Hats off Miss Lokande", with heart emoji. Ankita also replied to the comment and wrote, "@jainvick thanku thanku thanku and thanku for being my strength", and added a heart emoji. Sushant's US-based sister Shweta also supported Ankita and wrote, "You are an independent woman and I am proud of you my girl!" The late actor's good friend Mahesh Shetty also added a comment and said, "You don't need to explain your self we are proud of you."

Ankita has stood in support of Sushant's family, and had also urged fans to join in the global 24-hour prayer meet for the late actor on August 15. She had commented on Shweta Singh Kirti's post, "Prayers can change anything".

Ankita Lokhande, along with SSR's family and fans, has been actively urging for a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14.

