Bachchan Pandey: Arshad Warsi Joins The Cast Of Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's Film

Sometime back, it was revealed that Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will kickstart the shooting of their upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in January. The action comedy helmed by Sajid-Farhad, has Akshay essaying the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be playing the role of journalist in the film.

The latest development is that the makers have now roped in Arshad Warsi to play a key role in the film. The Munnabhai MBBS actor and Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in this film. Interestingly, both the actors have been a part of the Jolly LLB franchise, playing the lead role in part one and two respectively.

Arshad Warsi To Play Akshay Kumar's Friend In Bachchan Pandey Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "AKSHAY KUMAR - ARSHAD WARSI... #AkshayKumar and #ArshadWarsi teamed for the first time for action-comedy #BachchanPandey... Costars #KritiSanon... Shoot begins Jan 2021 in #Jaisalmer... Will continue till March 2021... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala." Arshad's Role Is Integral To The Narrative Of The Film A source told Mumbai Mirror, "The makers were looking for someone who could match Akshay Kumar's comic timing, and they narrowed down Arshad, who over the years, has aced this space. It's a first time pairing for the actors. The source further told the tabloid that Arshad's role is integral to the narrative with multiple shades and a special look. Another A-List Actress Is Expected To Join The Cast Currently, the film's team is on a recce in Jaisalmer as they are planning to shoot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. The source said that heavy-duty action sequences will be shot at real locations, choreographed by stunt teams across the country. Meanwhile, another A-list actress is expected to join the cast soon.

Bachchan Pandey is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, and is Akshay Kumar's tenth collaboration with the producer.

