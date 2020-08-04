    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Maharashtra Govt Files Caveat In SC, Says 'Hear Us First'

      By
      |

      After Bihar Police, Maharashtra government on Friday filed a caveat in Supreme Court with a plea to be heard before a CBI probe is initiated in the death case of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. The caveat was also filed in response to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. Maharashtra government standing counsel Sachin Patil said, "We have filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in actress Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea."

      Sushant Singh Rajputs Death Case: Maharashtra Govt Files Caveat In SC, Says Hear Us First

      Earlier this week, Bihar government and Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh also moved the top court (Supreme Court) and filed caveats, in an attempt to ensure that Rhea Chakraborty does not get the relief of transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. On Thursday (June 30), Rajput's father filed the caveat through lawyer Nitin Saluja and urged the court that "Let nothing be done in the above matter without prior notice to the undersigned."

      Hearing Will Be Held On August 5

      Hearing Will Be Held On August 5

      According to reports, since several politicians are also asking for a CBI probe in Sushant's death case, a quick hearing on Maharashtra government caveat is set to be held on August 5.

      Supreme Court Dismissed PIL Seeking A CBI Probe In The Case

      Supreme Court Dismissed PIL Seeking A CBI Probe In The Case

      For those who don't know, a caveat is a formal notice filed by an interested party requesting postponement of a court proceeding or other action until the filer is informed or can be heard. In July Supreme Court has already junked a PIL filed by Alka Priya, seeking transfer of probe into Rajput's death case from Mumbai Police to the CBI. Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the Mumbai Police should be allowed to do their job and added, "Go to Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete to show."

      Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

      Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

      Rajput, aged 34, passed away by suicide in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. Since his passing, Mumbai police has filed an ADR, (Accidental Death Report) while investigating further to find out the cause that led him to take the drastic step.

      Sushant's Family Lawyer: Mumbai Police Is Buying Time To Ensure That The Evidence Gets Destroyed

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X