Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Maharashtra Govt Files Caveat In SC, Says 'Hear Us First'

Hearing Will Be Held On August 5

According to reports, since several politicians are also asking for a CBI probe in Sushant's death case, a quick hearing on Maharashtra government caveat is set to be held on August 5.

Supreme Court Dismissed PIL Seeking A CBI Probe In The Case

For those who don't know, a caveat is a formal notice filed by an interested party requesting postponement of a court proceeding or other action until the filer is informed or can be heard. In July Supreme Court has already junked a PIL filed by Alka Priya, seeking transfer of probe into Rajput's death case from Mumbai Police to the CBI. Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the Mumbai Police should be allowed to do their job and added, "Go to Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete to show."

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

Rajput, aged 34, passed away by suicide in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. Since his passing, Mumbai police has filed an ADR, (Accidental Death Report) while investigating further to find out the cause that led him to take the drastic step.