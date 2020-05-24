Director Kunal Kohli Loses Aunt To COVID-19; ‘This Is How Harsh Covid Is’

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli's aunt has succumbed to COVID-19. The director took to his social media handle to share the news, and wrote that this is a very difficult time for his family. His aunt battled the Novel Coronavirus for nearly 8 weeks. He grieved about how his family could not be with her during her final moments.

Sharing that the death of his aunt happened in Chicago, Kunal wrote on Twitter, "Lost my Masi to Covid after an 8 week struggle. In Chicago. We're a large family that's really close. We can't be together at this time. This is as painful as the loss. Seeing my mom, masi's & mama's not being able to be together at this time is really hard."

He continued, "Her daughter (my cousin sister) would go to the hospital, sit in her car in the car park and pray for her mother. As she wasn't allowed inside the hospital. Said she felt close to her as she couldn't see her. This is how harsh Covid is. This isn't the way to go."

He added, "They taught a family and everyone they touched, the meaning of love, family, giving. COVID has been harsh to our family. Won't break our love and memories. Miss you Masi."

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 3,40,000 people worldwide, and infected about 5.3 million people.

