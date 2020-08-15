EXCLUSIVE! Koena Mitra On Freedom Of Women In India: We Are Born Free, But Some Need Reminders

The 74th Independence Day is here and today (August 15), we the people of India are celebrating freedom with joy and proud. This year's Independence Day's celebration will be a tribute to COVID-19 warriors who have been working continuously to save people's lives from a deadly virus.

Coming back to freedom, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and others had fought hard to make India independent country. But when we talk about freedom, one question comes in our mind is how much women are free in India. Speaking about the same, actress Koena Mitra has exclusively shared her views to Filmibeat.

Sharing her thoughts on freedom of women in India, Koena Mitra said, "Women are free everywhere, they should know how and when to claim themselves. Men are apparently empowering women; I keep reading their quotes and laugh out loud. They came from women!! Every living being came from females. What empowerment?"

The original 'Saki Saki' fame feels that women should stand up for themselves when they get targeted or tortured by men. Koena Mitra considers the world is women's empire. The actress said, "When women are targeted or tortured they must stand up for themselves and remind men that they came out of vaginas! They should empower their sons, and teach them the art of co-existing with women! Many women failed. We see some misogynist, aggressive, bullies promoting Women Empowerment. Funny! They must know that the world is our empire and we are born empowered."

"Freedom is a state of mind. Some women need reminders not freedom. They are born free," Koena added.

On a related note, Koena Mitra was last seen in a controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 13 which was hosted by Salman Khan. Fans are now waiting to see her again on the big screen.

