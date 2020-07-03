Saroj Khan Passes Away: Arjun Bijlani, Preetika Rao & Other TV Celebs Mourn Masterji’s Demise

Arjun Bijlani

"The woman who made the stars stars and dance like stars. I'm Glad I shared the stage with you in this lifetime. RIP 💔. Prayers ."

Sayantani Ghosh

"Was a dream come true n honor to have met u ,to dance in front of you .. spent a span of about 2/3 months with you as we did a reality show together ..will cherish all the moments we spent , all the love you gave me forever .. still remember u liked one of my dances so much that u asked my maa "Kya khake pyaada kiya tha "?? 😊...I was ecstatic n how !!! learnt so much from you ... you inspired me n many to dance ,inspired us with your life's journey . witnessing u dance and express was invaluable n beautiful ..those notes signed by you as a blessing are precious ,shall cherish them always .. Rest In Peace masterji ... #rip #ripsarojkhan .. ur a legend .. The world of dance won't the same without you but u will forever live in our hearts ♥️😇🌿....."

Amrita & Preetika

Amrita Rao: My first choreographer in Bollywood our "Master Ji" Growing heart I was lucky to begin with the best dance Guru!! As petrified I was of Her strictness for perfection, Her golden compliments stay with me forever 🙏May She find greater happiness in the Higher World #SarojKhan 🙏

Preetika Rao: @sarojkhanofficial R.I.P Legend 🙏 You were so happy to meet me... but the honor was truly mine! 🙏 #ripsorajkhan ji #wowiconicawards #mumbai #november019 #sarojkhan Bollywood will miss you! ❤

Kritika & Koena

Kritika Kamra: RIP #SarojKhan What a legend! Iconic songs.. literally all the hit Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi songs! I'm sure we've all tried those steps in front of the tv. I got to work with her just once..for a show years back.. and I remember being petrified! I froze watching her teach.

Koena Mitra: Rest In Peace Saroj Ji.You'll be missed. #SarojKhan Om Shanti.

Shruti Seth

"RIP #SarojKhan Another inimitable talent gone. The film industry is poorer without you. Like so many others I have watched songs you choreographed & tried my best to match steps on numerous occasions I'm grateful I was able to finally dance to your tune in #Fanaa RIP Masterji❤"

Sunil & Jaswir

Sunil Grover: Shocked to know the sad demise of Saroj khan ji. An era comes to an end with her. Rest in peace. 🙏

Jaswir Kaur: Thank you for holding my hand master ji. Thank you to teach us dancing. Thank you for everything. You are a legend, you will be missed 🙏 May your this journey be peaceful 😇 Rest in peace 💔 @sarojkhanofficial master ji.