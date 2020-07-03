Saroj Khan Passes Away: Arjun Bijlani, Preetika Rao & Other TV Celebs Mourn Masterji’s Demise
Ace choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest on the wee hours of Friday (July 3, 2020). The 71-year-old Bollywood choreographer was in the hospital since June 17 after she complained of trouble breathing. TV actors took to social media to express grief over the demise of Bollywood's Masterji.
Arjun Bijlani
"The woman who made the stars stars and dance like stars. I'm Glad I shared the stage with you in this lifetime. RIP 💔. Prayers ."
Sayantani Ghosh
"Was a dream come true n honor to have met u ,to dance in front of you .. spent a span of about 2/3 months with you as we did a reality show together ..will cherish all the moments we spent , all the love you gave me forever .. still remember u liked one of my dances so much that u asked my maa "Kya khake pyaada kiya tha "?? 😊...I was ecstatic n how !!! learnt so much from you ... you inspired me n many to dance ,inspired us with your life's journey . witnessing u dance and express was invaluable n beautiful ..those notes signed by you as a blessing are precious ,shall cherish them always .. Rest In Peace masterji ... #rip #ripsarojkhan .. ur a legend .. The world of dance won't the same without you but u will forever live in our hearts ♥️😇🌿....."
Amrita & Preetika
Amrita Rao: My first choreographer in Bollywood our "Master Ji" Growing heart I was lucky to begin with the best dance Guru!! As petrified I was of Her strictness for perfection, Her golden compliments stay with me forever 🙏May She find greater happiness in the Higher World #SarojKhan 🙏
Preetika Rao: @sarojkhanofficial R.I.P Legend 🙏 You were so happy to meet me... but the honor was truly mine! 🙏 #ripsorajkhan ji #wowiconicawards #mumbai #november019 #sarojkhan Bollywood will miss you! ❤
Kritika & Koena
Kritika Kamra: RIP #SarojKhan What a legend! Iconic songs.. literally all the hit Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi songs! I'm sure we've all tried those steps in front of the tv. I got to work with her just once..for a show years back.. and I remember being petrified! I froze watching her teach.
Koena Mitra: Rest In Peace Saroj Ji.You'll be missed. #SarojKhan Om Shanti.
Shruti Seth
"RIP #SarojKhan Another inimitable talent gone. The film industry is poorer without you. Like so many others I have watched songs you choreographed & tried my best to match steps on numerous occasions I'm grateful I was able to finally dance to your tune in #Fanaa RIP Masterji❤"
Sunil & Jaswir
Sunil Grover: Shocked to know the sad demise of Saroj khan ji. An era comes to an end with her. Rest in peace. 🙏
Jaswir Kaur: Thank you for holding my hand master ji. Thank you to teach us dancing. Thank you for everything. You are a legend, you will be missed 🙏 May your this journey be peaceful 😇 Rest in peace 💔 @sarojkhanofficial master ji.
The woman who made dance look so easy #SarojKhan May you rest in peace. #MadhuriDixit Ma’am what a beautiful tribute you had given to her, Her smile says it all. #2020 is taking away a lot form this world. #vikasgupta #bekind #Lostsouls
Woke up to this extremely heart breaking news ....rest in peace “MASTERJI” #sarojkhan ...you were, are and always will be a legend ... generations have known dance through you ... I had the privilege to meet you, talk to you and touch your feet. May the angels in heaven take care of you now
Terribly saddened by the news of your passing. May your beautiful soul R.I.P. My heart felt condolences Raju bhai and to the entire family.
