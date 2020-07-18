Koena Mitra Calls Out Fake Fan Account For Sharing Adult Content In Her Name

On Friday, Koena Mitra took to her Twitter account and shared that she was shocked to see her fake fan accounts on Instagram and YouTube that shared adult content. Bringing attention to the same, Koena reportedly has also filed a complaint against them with the cyber cell for using her name.

The Bollywood actress tweeted on Friday, "You think it's a fan club? You mean Fans can upload shady pics and videos in my name? These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, Bio etc. If this isn't crime then what is?."

In the tweet, she also shared screenshots of the fan pages in questions and the kind of content they were sharing on YouTube. A twitter who user-supported the actress's actions had written, "Are both accounts run by the same person @koenamitra ? I don't find the one on the left objectionable, the right one certainly is disgusting."

Sharing more information on the accounts, Koena replied to a twitter user and wrote, "Both objectionable. First of all It's not a fan club. Not a FC page. Who's sahil and sana khan? They are running a YouTube channel as well where they upload porn stuff. Read their bio before commenting."

Koena Asks Fans To Report The Account Koena while talking same with a leading portal revealed that she found about the pages when she tried to make her own Instagram account. She told Times Of India that she had only been using Twitter and fans have been asking her to strat and account on Instagram for quite some time, "Last month, I thought of opening it since the lockdown is going on and everyone is free and active on social media. But then I found out there is already a fake account which is being run in my name which has more than 36.4k followers." Koena Mitra's Tweet She also shared that the imposter account holder had reported her account, "Instagram did not even care to verify who is fake or who is original. I then filed a cybercrime complaint against that person who had also mentioned his e-mail id. I want the police to take strict action against the same and also want them to check whether he is fooling people under my name." Koena Mitra Was Last Seen In Big Boss 13 The Instagram account impersonating Koena Mitra has her picture in the profile and has more than 35 thousand followers with the username as Koenamitra.official and its profession, as an actor in the bio.

