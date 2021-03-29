Koena Mitra's Father Passes Away

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra's father passed away at the age of 73. According to TOI, he passed away in Kolkata while receiving treatment at a hospital for about five months. Mr Bishwanath Mitra reportedly succumbed to renal failure, earlier this month.

A source told the portal that he was in and out of the hospital since 2020. The source revealed that Koena who is close to her father, has been living in Kolkata for a year. She returned back to Mumbai only a few times. "Her father suffered a lot of pain and agony; his condition was not improving despite the best efforts of the doctors who were treating him. He was in and out of the hospital several times, especially since October 2020," read the report.

Earlier this month, Koena had also shared a special post for her father on March 5. She shared pictures of her late father and wrote on Twitter, "#Dad, We'll meet again, Another life, Another story." While one of the pictures shows a young Koena in her dad's arms, another shows Mr Bishwanath Mitra playing a guitar.

Take a look at the post,

Koena opened up about her father's condition and told the portal, "He had chronic diabetes which had caused him serious glaucoma and eventually his kidneys got affected. He underwent dialysis many times and it was extremely painful."

The actress revealed that her mother still stays in Kolkata. Koena said that she will continue to travel between Mumbai and Kolkata to look after her mother. She added, "She won't travel for a year and hence I will still be going to Kolkata frequently for the next 10-11 months at least."

