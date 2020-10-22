Faisal Khan On Creating His Own Identity, Breaking Out Of Brother Aamir Khan’s Shadow

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan is all set to make his directorial debut. The actor, who hasn't been seen on screen in a while, will also be starring in the film which is called Factory. In a recent interview, Faisal opened up about not taking help from Aamir as he feels that he has enough experience having worked as an assistant and when he had joined Aamir's production house.

Speaking to Times of India, Faisal said, "No, I didn't get any help from Aamir, he has not even heard the script of the film that I am making. And I didn't need any help as such because I've been through the process."

He continued, "With Aamir also, when I joined his production house, I was reading scripts. All the experience that I have gained from my initial assistant days till now, I've put it all into this film. So I don't need to rely on Aamir for anything because ultimately it has to be a vision that a director has. And I didn't want to take any inputs from anyone; I wanted to helm the project on my own. Whether it is a hit, it is my baby, whether it is a flop, it is my baby. I didn't let anyone take the decisions, ultimately, as a director, you're supposed to take your own decisions."

Faisal also spoke about wanting to create his own identity. He said, "Also, how does one form one's own identity? I have had my own struggles. How does one break out of that. How does Faisal Khan ever break out of Aamir Khan's shadow? Why doesn't one write it as Faisal Khan's brother Aamir? The whole system needs a big change."

