Aamir Khan On 25 Years Of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: A Film That Continues To Charm The World

Aamir Khan Gives A Perfect Summary Of DDLJ

The actor tweeted, "A hero who discovers his conscience, a heroine who finds her voice, a villain who has a change of heart, DDLJ appealed to the kinder, nicer, higher self within all of us. 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world. Thank you Adi, Kajol, Shahrukh, and the entire team of DDLJ."

Earlier, Karan Johar Also Penned A Special Note On 25 Years Of DDLJ

The filmmaker who essayed the role of one of Raj (Shah Rukh Khan)'s friends in the film took to his Instagram page and wrote, "DDLJ is so so special to me and will always be....it was my training ground ....I have indelible memories of our times on set....the film has achieved the status of being a legendary love story and I am so proud that I was a tiny part of this beautiful film! Thank you Adi for all my learning's and all the memories ...#DDLJ25 @yrf."

Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol Celebrated The Silver Jubilee Anniversary Of Their Film By Doing This Thing

The two stars changed their profile pictures on their social media handles to Raj and Simran, the characters that they essayed in the film. Further, speaking about the cult classic, Kajol said in an official statement, "I think ‘DDLJ' is timeless because everybody identifies somewhere down the line with Simran and with Raj. I think they just like these characters a lot! They have liked them for years and years now and it's one of those things that you always like and probably will always like."