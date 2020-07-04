Late Choreographer Saroj Khan Had Given Rs 101 To Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal & Rs 500 To Faisal Khan!

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan (71) passed away yesterday (July 3, 2020) due to cardiac arrest. Television and Bollywood industry took to social media to offer condolences and shared memorable moments with the late choreographer. TV couple, Nisha Rawal recalled her Nach Baliye 5 days, when Saroj Khan was impressed with her and Karan Mehra's performance and gave them Rs 101.

Nisha shared the picture on her social media page with an emotional note. She also called Saroj Khan, the dancing queen of India.

Nisha wrote, "A picture of the 101 Rs. given to us by Saroj Khan ji, during one of our performances in NachBaliye! Karan was given one and I was given one! We will cherish this memory forever! 4 decades 2000 songs, "The Dancing Queen of India". A legend! 🙏 Thank you for touching our lives and leaving behind a legacy. You shall be missed for your humbleness, kindness and immense talent! Rest in peace #SarojKhan Masterji ♥️."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on Jul 3, 2020 at 1:33am PDT

Not just Nisha and Karan, Masterji had given Rs 500 to Faisal Khan as well. The actor recollected sharing stage with the late choreographer and was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I have a beautiful memory with Saroj Khan ji. We had once gone to an event outside of Mumbai where I was a judge alongside her and Shakti Mohan. Initially, I was too overwhelmed to be judging beside her, but she made me very comfortable and ensured I sit next to her while judging. It was a very proud moment for me back then. We had a lovely time while travelling to the event and back, discussing dance related topics and our love for dance, which was amazing!"

He further added, "I had even performed a guest dancer on stage for that event, and in her traditional style she had given me a Rs. 500 note which I till today have kept with me! So for me and the entire dancing fraternity, it is a huge loss of a legendary dancer in our industry!"

Also Read: From Nach Baliye To Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Late Choreographer Saroj Khan Judged These Reality Shows

Also Read: Saroj Khan Passes Away: Arjun Bijlani, Preetika Rao & Other TV Celebs Mourn Masterji's Demise