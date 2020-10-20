Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Will Not Debut With Neeraj Pandey's Malayalam Remake

Junaid Is Working On Honing His Acting Skills

Notably, Junaid has been prepping and training for his debut. He studied theatre in American Academy of Dramatic Arts while in LA, and made his debut with the adaptation of Mother Courage and Her Children, which was helmed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee. He has also worked in other plays like A Farming Story, A Few Good Men, and Bone of Contention.

Junaid Has Also Worked On Sets, Behind The Scenes

According to reports, Junaid has plenty of experience behind the scenes as well. He worked on the sets of TV show Masterminds and has also assisted director Rajkumar Hirani while he was making PK with Aamir. During an interview last year, Aamir talked about Junaid's debut and said, "We are looking for something for Junaid. I've seen his work and I'm quite happy with it. When we will get the right kind of story... I believe in screen tests so he has to pass the test. If he does a good test, he'll be in the film. If not, he won't be."

Aamir Khan Is Currently Shooting For Laal Singh Chaddha

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is working on his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, based on the Tom Hanks' 1994 classic Forrest Gump. The Hindi remake also stars, Kareena Kapoor and is set to release in December 2021.