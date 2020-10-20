Home Minister Amit Shah On SSR's Death Case And Media Trial: Doubts Were Raised Since Day One

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been one of the biggest concerns in the country. Three investigating agencies, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Directorate of Enforcement and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)have launched a probe and the entire country is waiting for the closure report. Recently Union Minister Amit Shah spoke about the actor's death and the media trial that followed. In an interview with News18, Amit Shah said that CBI should have been handed the probe in the beginning.

Talking about the case, Amit Shah was quoted saying, "I don't know how much the case has become a political issue on the ground. Even if it has become an issue, we are not the reason behind it. Had it been given to the CBI earlier, it wouldn't have become an issue. Doubts were raised since day one. We didn't pass the order, the Supreme Court did. I believe that be it, Sushant Singh or anyone, there should be investigation in case of unnatural death."

Rhea Chakraborty has also been in the spotlight since her name was mentioned in the case. The actress was dating the late actor and some reports even claimed the two were planning to get married by the end of 2020. However, Sushant's father reportedly accused her of abetment to suicide and more in an FIR filed in Patna. Back in September, Rhea was also arrested by the NCB on drug-related charges. While she is currently out on bail, the actress has faced media trial and netizens have also called her out on many accounts in the past four months.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also opened up about the ongoing media trial and he said, "I am very clear that there shouldn't be any media trial. If there is any lack in the investigation or an attempt to sabotage the case then you're free to question. It's the media's right and duty. But to stretch an issue for the sake of TRPs is not right."

