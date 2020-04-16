    For Quick Alerts
      Hrithik Roshan Donates Rs 25 Lakh To CINTAA To Help 4000 Daily Wage Artists Amid Lockdown

      Hrithik Roshan is a hero in real life as well! Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the superstar has been doing his bit to aid those who have been worst-hit by this crisis. As per the latest reports, the War actor has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) to help the 4,000 daily wage artists.

      Amit Behl, senior joint secretary and chairperson, outreach committee, CINTAA, confirmed this news to Mid-day and was quoted as saying, "A few days ago, KWAN, the talent management company that handles Hrithik, asked for our account details and promptly transferred Rs 25 lakh to our sister concern, Cine Artiste Welfare Trust [CAWT]. We will start distributing the money among the daily wagers, with those living hand-to-mouth being our top priority."

      Actor Sushant Singh, CINTAA head and general secretary and Hrithik's co-star from Lakshya, took to his Twitter page to thank the actor for his generosity.

      He tweeted, "Kandhon se milte hain kandhe, kadmon se kadam milte hain. A big shoutout to my friend @iHrithik for his generous contribution to help our fraternity @CintaaOfficial."

      Check out his tweet here.

      Prior to this, the superstar donated Rs 20 lakh to procure preventive masks for BMC workers and other caretakers of the society. He facilitated over 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for the needy.

      Hrithik has also been posting a lot of COVID-19 awareness videos on his social media page, urging fans to stay indoors and follow the lockdown guidelines.

      Hrithik Roshan To His Young Fans: 'Make Adults Understand There Is No Bravery In Stepping Out'

      Hrithik Roshan Shares Important Advice To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

