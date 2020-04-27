Hrithik Roshan Gives Superhero Reply To A Fan Who Suspected He Was Smoking In Viral Photo!

Hrithik Roshan is currently spending quality time with his kids at home amid the Novel Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who has moved in with him to co-parent their children, took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the superstar and their kids enjoying the breathtaking view from their balcony.

While the picture received many 'hearts' from the netizens, a concerned fan suspected that the actor was holding a cigarette in his hand in the picture.

She tweeted, "Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am i seeing wrong? I hope you don't @iHrithik. It makes me very very sorry."

Hrithik took notice of her tweet and clarified that he was a non smoker and that if he were Krrish (his superhero character from his film), the first thing he would do after eradicating the virus would be to "decimate every last cigarette from this planet."

His reply to the fan read, "I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I'd do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet."

The actor's answer left the netizens impressed. A user wrote, "Wowwww , wonderful reply. U r real krrishh no matter u can fly or not but u r krrish for ourselves. Thank God u dnt smoke. I hate smokers and my favorite cant smoke." (sic) Another comment read, "You are an hero nonetheless sir be it reel life or real life @iHrithik sir. I dont think he is holding anything in his hand it is just an illusion."

Hrithik is spending his quarantine time with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Besides keeping his fans engaged with his posts about how he is spending his lockdown time, the superstar is also urging people to practice social distancing to keep the virus at bay.

With respect to work, Hrithik had two back-to-back box-office hits, Super 30 and War, last year. He is yet to officially announce his next project.

Hrithik Roshan Sings Happy Anniversary To Parents; Ex-wife Sussanne Khan And Kids Join

Rakesh Roshan Hails Sussanne Khan's Decision To Move In With Ex Hrithik Roshan During Lockdown