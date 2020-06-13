Hrithik Roshan's Mom Pinkie Roshan Shares A Secret About Him From His Childhood Days!

Hrithik Roshan's Mom Shares A Major Throwback

In the picture, Pinkie Roshan in a satin dress, is seen setting up Hrithik's birthday cake while he curiously looks on. She captioned the throwback picture as, "Happy birthday cakes. He was always curious to see the shape of his birthday cake. Love you."

Hrithik Says The Shape Of His Birthday Cake Was Usually Of A Disco Dancer Or A Super Hero

The superstar commented on his mom's post, "Hahaha it usually was a disco dancer or a superhero or a house if I remember..."

Meanwhile, the fans were all hearts over Pinkie's throwback post. A netizen wrote, "U were more beautiful more than Sussane in your youth time iam amazed your beauty." "Sweet memory always be remembered," wrote another user.

Hrithik Roshan Is Very Close To His Mom

On Mothers' Day this year, the actor had shared a special video tribute for her and captioned it as, "She is my lullaby. Happy Mother's Day mama. Happy #mothersday to all the mama's in the world."

In 2018, on her birthday, he had taken to his Instagram page and had written, "My mother deserves the world and she doesn't know it. This is a reminder from her son on her birthday. Don't wait for your near and dear ones to be happy before you allow yourself to do all the things that make you happy mama. Life is now and you owe it to yourself first. Happy birthday mama! Love you more than you love me."

When Pinkie Roshan Penned A Heartfelt Note For Son Hrithik

"#My dear Duggu, you are one of the noblest souls on the planet who never fails to stand up for what you believe in, see the best in others and better yourself. There is no finish line you cross because once completing a challenge you always look past it at the next milestone and push further, harder, higher. It is no wonder that so many look up to you and you have inspired millions to change their body and their mindset. You are an inspiration to me too and have brought so much to my life. On this day, I am grateful for you and the lessons YOU taught ME. I am in awe of your good heart and pray it never changes, only grows. I wish you everything and more," Pinkie Roshan had penned a heartfelt note for him on his birthday this year.