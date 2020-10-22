Hrithik Roshan's Mother On Sushant's Death: Everyone Wants The Truth But No One Wants To Be Honest

Hrithik's Mom Shares A Cryptic Post On Sushant's Death

Pinkie Roshan shared a picture of Sushant along with a note that read, "Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest." She also used hashtags like ‘prayer is powerful' and ‘universe is powerful' in her post.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan Had Condoled Sushant's Death

On Sushant's passing away, the War actor had written on his Twitter page, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him . Extremely disheartening news."

Did You Know It Was Hrithik Who Inspired Sushant To Be An Actor?

The late actor had once revealed in an interview that it was Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which inspired him to become an actor. He was quoted as saying, "Where Hrithik Roshan was everything in that film which a hero should be like. Good looking, acts well, great dancer and slightly looking forward to action also but there was not much action in the film but I still remember that song ‘Sitaron Ki Mehfil'... and then that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai happened again and I was like wow, I really want to be an actor. Till then I was only fascinated by the characters which Shah Rukh did. And then there was this guy who was everything."