Hrithik Roshan's Mother On Sushant's Death: Everyone Wants The Truth But No One Wants To Be Honest
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise left his fans and the film fraternity in deep shock. Amid the ongoing probe and the various conspiracy theories about the cause of his death, Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan recently took to her Instagram page to share a cryptic note about Sushant's death.
Hrithik's Mom Shares A Cryptic Post On Sushant's Death
Pinkie Roshan shared a picture of Sushant along with a note that read, "Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest." She also used hashtags like ‘prayer is powerful' and ‘universe is powerful' in her post.
Earlier, Hrithik Roshan Had Condoled Sushant's Death
On Sushant's passing away, the War actor had written on his Twitter page, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him . Extremely disheartening news."
Did You Know It Was Hrithik Who Inspired Sushant To Be An Actor?
The late actor had once revealed in an interview that it was Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which inspired him to become an actor. He was quoted as saying, "Where Hrithik Roshan was everything in that film which a hero should be like. Good looking, acts well, great dancer and slightly looking forward to action also but there was not much action in the film but I still remember that song ‘Sitaron Ki Mehfil'... and then that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai happened again and I was like wow, I really want to be an actor. Till then I was only fascinated by the characters which Shah Rukh did. And then there was this guy who was everything."
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His death case, which was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and accused her of abetting his death, laundering his money and isolating him from his family. Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing Sushant's death case.
ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Shares A Vintage Photo With Kunal Kapoor; Abhishek Bachchan Loves It!
ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan's Mom Pinkie Roshan Shares A Secret About Him From His Childhood Days!