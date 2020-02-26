Jab Kartik Aaryan Met Taimur: Actor Recalls His First Meeting With Kareena Kapoor's Son

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is quite a munchkin and even our Bollywood celebrities cannot get enough of the cute kid. Recently, Kartik Aaryan recounted his first meeting with Taimur while speaking with a leading tabloid.

The Love Aaj Kal actor said that the first time he met Taimur, the "conversation went well". He further revealed that Taimur only said 'ka ka ka ka,' amid laughter.

Spilling details about the meeting, Kartik revealed that he met little Tim in Chandigarh where he was shooting for Dostana 2 and Kareena was filming for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor futrther quipped that Taimur was with his mother and while he forgot to take a photo, he will do so the next time.

Not just us, Taimur has a big fan-following when it comes to our B-town brigade as well. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Good Newwz co-star Kiara Advani had post a clip where she was seen racing with Taimur which is captioned as, "The real star on set. Keeping up with Tim Tim."

Talking about the fan-frenzy everytime Taimur steps out from the airport with his parents, Saif Ali Khan recently said in an interview, "One of the worst places to be is a couple of feet behind a Bollywood celebrity because people will trample you, your parent and child, to get a picture. They are not bothered if it's offensive or intrusive. Maybe I will get some extra security for us at the airport next time because I don't want anyone stepping on my son. But again, it goes with the territory, that's what landing back in Mumbai is all about. And given the many advantages to a celebrity's life, we take it in our stride. Of course, it would have been nicer if it wasn't there."

Coming back to Kartik Aaryan, the actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. He is currently busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His other upcoming movies include Dostana 2 and an action flick with Om Raut.

Kartik Aaryan Announces Love Aaj Kal 2030 With Ranveer Singh!

Sara Ali Khan Asks Kartik Aaryan 'You Are Ready For A Relationship But Not Marriage?